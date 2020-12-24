Two found dead in Willamette River near Glenwood

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

Eugene Springfield fire says they received the call around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

We start with breaking news tonight with two bodies found in the willamette river near the glenwood area of springfield.

Emergency personnel say they received a call from a passerby who spotted the pair kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live from the scene and connor what do we know so far?

Emma- the lane county sheriff's office and eugene springfield fire responded to the scene around 3:30 this afternoon.

The battalion chief tells me when he arrived he saw two paddle boards on the shore--and two bodies near by.

The bodies were found just east of 1-5 right at the eugene--sprinfield city limits.

Fire officials were not able to confirm the age, genders, or names of the two that were found.

Eugene-sprinfield fire did launch a rescue boat on the north shore of the river where there's a boat launch.

The batallion chief says two paddle boards were caught in a downed tree-- but it's unclear at this time how the two died.

Emma-- fire officals are not able to release much more information because this is still an active investigation headed by the lane coutny sheriff's office.

I did reach out to the sheriff's office for more information-- -but i still haven't heard back.

Live in springfield connor mccarthy kezi nine