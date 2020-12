George Michael's ex-boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, was caught breaking into the late singer's London home this week after smashing a window to gain admittance, but wasn't arrested.



Related videos from verified sources George Michael's ex-boyfriend 'broke into' his house



George Michael's ex-boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, was caught breaking into the late singer's London home this week after smashing a window to gain admittance, but wasn't arrested. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:21 Published 7 minutes ago Geri Horner defied death threat with BRIT Awards performance



Geri Horner was warned she'd be shot on stage at the BRIT Awards because of her friendship with George Michael but refused to give into the threat from notorious nail bomber David Copeland. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago How COVID-19 Changed This Family's Hanukkah Plans



Thursday evening marks the beginning of Hannukah. But the pandemic is forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans. Michael George shows us how millions of Jewish families are finding ways to.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago