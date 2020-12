'Hard for Alli and Jose to mend bridges' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:08s - Published 9 minutes ago 'Hard for Alli and Jose to mend bridges' Dele Alli will resent Jose Mourinho saying his mistake in the build-up to Stoke's goal against Tottenham left him upset, says Nigel Reo-Coker 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like