Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday while shooting for film, wishes pour in : watch | Oneindia News

Anil Kapoor turned 64 today.

Anil who is currently shooting for his next movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Sunita Kapoor for the special day.

The cast and crew then celebrated the actor's birthday by cutting a decadent chocolate cake at midnight!

Pictures and videos of the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media with Kiara also sharing the video on her Instagram stories.

