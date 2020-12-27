Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 minute ago

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News

A big day for all the Salman Khan fans as the actor celebrates his 55th birthday today.

Salman celebrated his birthday with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

Pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations have been doing rounds on social media.Bollywood stars have bombarded social media with greetings for the actor.

Salman Khan's co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others have posted throwback pictures of the birthday boy on their respective social media profiles.

