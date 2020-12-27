Global  
 

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published
A big day for all the Salman Khan fans as the actor celebrates his 55th birthday today.

Salman celebrated his birthday with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

Pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations have been doing rounds on social media.Bollywood stars have bombarded social media with greetings for the actor.

Salman Khan's co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others have posted throwback pictures of the birthday boy on their respective social media profiles.

Salman Khan birthday: Most iconic dialogues of the superstar as he turns 55

Popularly known as Bhai, the actor will ring in his 55th birthday on Sunday (December 27). As usual...
Zee News - Published

Salman turns 55: Celebs extend bday wishes

Today superstar Salman Khan turned a year older as he is celebrating his 55th birthday. While this...
IndiaTimes - Published

Katrina's sweetest bday wish for Salman

Today Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday. While the actor was spotted...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi [Video]

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. “I’m not celebrating my birthday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media [Video]

Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Salman also celebrated his birthday with media..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
