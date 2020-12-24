How To Make Mesmerizing Tie-Dye Cookies For The Holidays
The holidays are (almost) here, and we have the trendiest and most mesmerizing cookie decorating trick around — tie-dye cookies!
Alexandra Machover, BDG associate creative director, is going to show you how to make everything from the tie-dye dough to the mesmerizing icing.
By the end of this video, you’ll be able to make your own tie-dye cookies at home.
They’re perfect for a holiday cookie swap, a gift, or just to make for fun with your friends and family this holiday… even if that’s over video chat.
This recipe is a must-make, no matter your skill level in the kitchen.
Happy holidays!
Ingredients: - Store-bought sugar cookie dough - Gel food coloring - 3 Cups powdered sugar - 6 Tablespoons milk - Sugar pearl sprinkles (optional) Bustle Bites is the hosted cooking show that teaches you how to elevate the food trends you’re seeing all over the internet — no matter your skill level in the kitchen.
Each episode features a BDG contributor as they create a trending recipe, making it super easy for anyone to follow along.