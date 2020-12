Indian bison thrashes wildly while being lifted out of pit during rescue Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:07s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 07:07s - Published Indian bison thrashes wildly while being lifted out of pit during rescue An Indian Bison was rescued from a deep pit well in southern India on December 22, despite violently lashing out while being lifted free. 0

