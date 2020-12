Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:58s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:58s - Published Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home Here in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend