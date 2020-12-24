Global  
 

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings Not To

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings Not To

The Transportation Security Administration reports Wednesday was the highest single day total since March.

CBS2's John Dias reports.


Company Is Selling Bottled Air for Those Who Can’t Travel Home This Christmas

Company Is Selling Bottled Air for Those Who Can’t Travel Home This Christmas In case you haven’t heard, things are (still) pretty bad in Europe as far as the international...
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home

Here in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Millions expected to travel today

Despite the expected surge of covid cases, millions are still expected to travel this Christmas.

