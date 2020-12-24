Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings Not To
The Transportation Security Administration reports Wednesday was the highest single day total since March.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay HomeHere in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Millions expected to travel todayDespite the expected surge of covid cases, millions are still expected to travel this Christmas.