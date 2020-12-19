Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans.

Report by Etemadil.

