Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published
Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough' [Video]

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” [Video]

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas”

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” as hesaid the planned easing of restrictions has been agreed “in principle” withthe devolved governments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules [Video]

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open [Video]

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Sir Keir Starmer has urged council leaders to keep schools open despite callsfor early closures following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East [Video]

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus [Video]

PM discusses new variant strain of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England [Video]

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules allowing amaximum of three households to mix will be restricted to Christmas Day only.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

 Apparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com
Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4 [Video]

Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Members of the public react to the news that London and and south east are dueto move into Tier 4, with cancelations of plans over Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published