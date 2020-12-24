Global  
 

'The Night Before Christmas': Prince Charles leads stars in poem recital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Prince Charles led a star-studded cast of British actors to recite a festive poem.


Charles and Camilla have been filmed narrating ‘Twas the Night BeforeChristmas with a host of performers to raise awareness about the Actors’Benevolent Fund (ABF) which has received more requests for help this year thanever before. The actors who took part included Tom Hardy, Dame Maggie Smith,Joanna Lumley, Ncuti Gatwa and the ABF’s president Dame Penelope Keith.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at theGloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester with the Duchess of Cornwall,where the couple met frontline health workers administering and receiving thePfizer jab. Charles told staff: “I think I am way down the list and will haveto wait.” He added: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one beforeit gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas cardphotograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home. Also releasedis a candid image of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the gardenof their home in Aberdeenshire.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have appeared alongside a host of famous faces to help raise awareness of actors who are currently out of work owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the coronavirus got its clutches on more that it’s fair share, this lot included.

