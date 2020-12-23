Bond stars narrate poem with Charles and Camilla for actors’ charity

Charles and Camilla have been filmed narrating ‘Twas the Night BeforeChristmas with a host of performers to raise awareness about the Actors’Benevolent Fund (ABF) which has received more requests for help this year thanever before.
The actors who took part included Tom Hardy, Dame Maggie Smith,Joanna Lumley, Ncuti Gatwa and the ABF’s president Dame Penelope Keith.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at theGloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester with the Duchess of Cornwall,where the couple met frontline health workers administering and receiving thePfizer jab. Charles told staff: “I think I am way down the list and will haveto wait.” He added: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one beforeit gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas cardphotograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home. Also releasedis a candid image of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the gardenof their home in Aberdeenshire.
The Duchess of Cornwall's rescue pooch stole the show during the opening of anew facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor centre. Full ofmischief, terrier Beth clung hungrily to a sausage attached to the blanketused for the unveiling.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face..
