Bond stars narrate poem with Charles and Camilla for actors’ charity

Charles and Camilla have been filmed narrating ‘Twas the Night BeforeChristmas with a host of performers to raise awareness about the Actors’Benevolent Fund (ABF) which has received more requests for help this year thanever before.

The actors who took part included Tom Hardy, Dame Maggie Smith,Joanna Lumley, Ncuti Gatwa and the ABF’s president Dame Penelope Keith.