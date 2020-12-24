A pod of at least 10 whales have washed up on a beach in Yorkshire in a horror “mass stranding” this morning (Thurs) with at Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago A pod of at least 10 whales have washed up on a beach in Yorkshire in a horror “mass stranding” this morning (Thurs) with at A pod of at least 10 whales have washed up on a beach in Yorkshire in a horror "mass stranding" this morning (Thurs) with at least five thought to be already dead.Emily Mayman, 30, an experienced medic with British Divers Marine Life Rescue, was called to the scene after passers-by spotted the gigantic sperm whales stranded on the coast. They have spotted 10 whales but rescuers fear that the surviving five cannot be saved and will also be left to die.Five of the massive mammals are thought to already be dead after they were spotted on the beach between Tunstall and Withernsea, in East Yorks.A Marine Life rescue team, the coastguard and police have all been called to the shocking scene and are monitoring the situation.Emily said: "We suspect it's about 10 whales. But we're waiting on more information at the moment. "We believe a couple of members of the public have spotted the stranded whales this morning."We're not sure what caused this - but sometimes you get this happening to sperm whales dotted around the coastline."It's a massive shame. "There's not much we can do with them. They are such big animals. Their skulls alone are so heavy so rescue operations are very difficult."They are a deep diving species, it's not in their best interest to try and put them back out again. "It's very sad to see because they may be sick."The tide is crazy strong today so hopefully some will re-float but normally when you see a group like this it's not a great sign."She added: "It's more than you'd expect - it's the most I've seen. It's classed a mass stranding."The sperm whale is the largest of the toothed whales and the largest toothed predator.Beached whales often die due to dehydration, collapsing under their own weight, or drowning when high tide covers the blowhole. 0

