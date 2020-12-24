Pandemic friendly curling

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 59 seconds ago

How you can safely curl in the New Year.

One winter sport is making changes to continue competition during covid?

"* 19.

Kimt news three's sports mary peters joins us now... mary what sport are we talking about?

Many sports have had to adjust due to the coronavirus... including curling.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland checked in with the curling club of rochester to see how the game has changed due to the virus ?

"*?

"* and how they're keepin members one of minnesota's favorite outdoor winter sports is going to look a little different.

In an effort to keep its members safe, the curling club of rochester is adding some tweeks to how they play.

They've adopted triples curling ?

"*?

"* a game where t of three each throw six stones.

Club president stephen russell said this game is easier to socially distance ?

*- and is similar to normal curling.

"the same distance, the stones are the same.

You just need to account for fewer stones being thrown so the ice is a little less crowded i guess."

The club did get some ice time for about four weeks in october?

"*?

"* making chang ensure the game is more pandemic friendly.

"socially distancing, sanitizing everything, even to the point where we're telling curlings 'this is your broom' only use this broom, these are your two stones, only touch your own two stones.

But due to high cases in rochester ?

"*?

"* the shutdown all activites and are hoping to start back up in january.

With opportunities limited ?

"*?

"* some members o club are playing on their own accord.

Michael blazing built this impressive sized sheet in his own backyard.

Curling is a sport that's meant for everyone.

I should know ?

"* ?*y first try at throwing a stone ?

"*?

"* i placed it dead cente when the club does return ?

"**- russell says safety is their top priority.

"we're confident in the way we approached curling in the fall and the way we will approach it russell said they are hoping to schedule