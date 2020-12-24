Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough.

But according to Business Insider, some Republicans aren't buying it.

One anonymous GOP official said Trump was throwing a 'tantrum' in order to punish GOP lawmakers who didn't back his bid to hold onto the presidency.

As Trump left to spend the Christmas holidays in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday, the White House was fielding furious calls from Republicans.

They wanted to know why they were told that Trump supported the bill and asked them to vote for it, only to be abandoned at the last minute.