Top 10 Anime Songs of 2020 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:32s - Published 1 minute ago Top 10 Anime Songs of 2020 They're the bangers that defined the anime scene all year! Join Ashley as he count down the best opening and ending songs throughout anime in 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend They're the bangers that defined the anime scene all year! Join Ashley as he count down the best opening and ending songs throughout anime in 2020, as seen in series such as "Re;Zero", "TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You", "Rent-a-Girlfriend", and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Greatest Yu-Gi-Oh Villains



They're the demons with duel disks! Join Ashley as he counts down the biggest villains from across the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:11 Published 21 hours ago Top 10 Anime Moments That Left Us Shook



These are the scenes we just can't forget! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks the moments in anime that left us unsettled. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:43 Published 2 days ago Top 10 Cutest Anime Series EVER



We're no match for the cutest anime series. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:26 Published 3 days ago