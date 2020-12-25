Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

While some churches held Christmas mass virtually, one local church kept its doors open.

Christmas mass looks different due to the pandemic

Wtva alexis jones is live in tueplo with how tonight's services will look a little different this year.

I'm ouside of st.

James catholic church where the second mass of the night already started.

Father tim murphy said about 100 people will attend each service.

Father murphy said masks are encouraged and groups will have to practice social distancing.

Murphy asked people ahead of mass to call in if they can.

Members will also broadcast each mass on the churches facebook live.

Father murphy said they decided to still gather on christmas eve because people need to be uplifted during the pandemic.

"we know in faith that difficult times like this one in the pandemic are just part of our human history.

But into that the salvation history, the promise of christ is so much greater and that's what we hope to celebrate tonight."

Tim murphy- priest at st.

James catholic church there will be two more masses tonight.

Live in tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

