CBSN MN Morning Update: Christmas Day Plans

Shayla Reaves shares the morning headlines and asks what viewers are planning to do this holiday (5:39).



Related videos from verified sources CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Dec. 23, 2020



For Jason DeRusha's final Morning Update of 2020, he wanted to know your thoughts about the winter storm threatening to dump more than 9 inches of snow on the Twin Cities just in time for Christmas.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 11:40 Published 2 days ago CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Dec. 22, 2020



Jason DeRusha wants to know what you think about having, or not having, a white Christmas this year (11:24). WCCO This Morning -- Dec. 22, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 11:24 Published 3 days ago CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Dec. 16, 2020



Good morning! We’re talking about a potentially record-breaking snowstorm in the northeast region of the country. Are you wishing Minnesota would get some of this snow? How are you feeling about a.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 13:31 Published 1 week ago