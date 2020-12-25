Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Vatican Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve in a rear section of St Peter's Basilica, urging people to do more to help those in need.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day

Notre Dame choir back for first time since fire for Christmas Eve

 Members wore hard hats and protective suits. The medieval Paris landmark suffered a devastating blaze in April 2019.
CBS News

'It gets better': Kevin Spacey posts new Christmas Eve video offering earnest advice for the suicidal

 Kevin Spacey says in new Christmas Eve video that 2020 was tough on suicidal people who contacted him. He tried to help because of his own "difficulties."
USATODAY.com

Kevin Spacey Says in Christmas Eve Message Friends Have Contemplated Suicide

 Kevin Spacey has delivered his 3rd annual Xmas Eve message, and this one is about people who have reached out to him contemplating suicide. Spacey, who's had his..
TMZ.com

Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass

 Subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.
CBS News

Vatican City Vatican City Independent papal state in the city of Rome

Pope shares Christmas message for this year of pandemic

 This year his remarks were delivered via livestream from inside the Vatican instead of at the balcony to a crowd of thousands of followers.
CBS News
Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican [Video]

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

AP Top Stories December 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, December 24th: UK announces trade deal with EU; Fire at Marine Corps base forces evacuations; Mexico begins vaccination..
USATODAY.com

Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve Mass

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..
CBS News

Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’ [Video]

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in near-empty service

 Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

St. Peter's Basilica St. Peter's Basilica Italian Renaissance church in Vatican City

Christmas celebrations take different turn in era of coronavirus

 Coronavirus has led to Christmas in 2020 taking on a different appearance around the world – from subdued scenes in Bethlehem to an early start to Midnight..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Pope Francis celebrates low-key Christmas Eve Mass amid coronavirus restrictions

Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass on Thursday night amid coronavirus restrictions that...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome [Video]

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:43Published
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch [Video]

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published