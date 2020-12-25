Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.
Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.