Kindergarten Cop 2 movie (2016) - Dolph Lundgren

Kindergarten Cop 2 movie (2016) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Assigned to recover sensitive stolen data, a gruff FBI agent goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher, but the school's liberal, politically correct environment is more than he bargained for.

Genre: Action, Comedy Director: Don Michael Paul Writers: David H.

Steinberg, Timothy Harris, Murray Salem Stars: Dolph Lundgren, Darla Taylor, Bill Bellamy