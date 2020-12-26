3 TMC vehicles gutted in fire, party blames BJP

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled



A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a police officer said. The clash broke out when a BJP rally under its state- wide 'aar noi anyay' (no more injustice) campaign reached Barabani More. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters beat up saffron party cadre, while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and termed it an incident of "infighting" within the BJP. Watch the full video for more details.

