Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 TMC vehicles gutted in fire, party blames BJP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
3 TMC vehicles gutted in fire, party blames BJP

3 TMC vehicles gutted in fire, party blames BJP

TMC alleged BJP's role behind the burning of vehicles that belonged to a party leader.

3 vehicles were gutted in a fire in West Bengal's Asansol area.

Few days back, BJP's Barrackpore office was also burnt and the party had accused TMC for it.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn [Video]

'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'some' agitating farmers were misguided by their 'political masters'. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country. The union environment minister also hit out at Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his criticism over farm laws. Javadekar challenged the Congress leader for an open debate on the farmers' issue. Javadekar was addressing farmers at a meet organised by Tamil Nadu BJP in Maraimalai Nagar. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had called the farmer protests a 'Satyagraha'. The Gandhi scion had also urged people to support the farmers agitating against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears Religious Freedom Bill with 10-year jail term

 With this development, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to clear the anti-conversion bill after Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
DNA

All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

Congress, Left clinch tie-up for next year’s Bengal polls

 Congress on Thursday threw its hat in Bengal’s poll ring with the once mighty Left Front as its electoral ally — opening a second war front for Mamata..
IndiaTimes
Mamata Banerjee opened doors for BJP in Bengal by forming alliance in 1999: Adhir Chowdhury [Video]

Mamata Banerjee opened doors for BJP in Bengal by forming alliance in 1999: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed a rally in Kolkata. He said, "People of Bengal didn't have any relation with BJP. Mamata Banerjee opened political doors to BJP by forming TMC-BJP alliance during 1999 Lok Sabha polls. We had cautioned her then. BJP could strengthen its foothold in Bengal due to her."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Modi’s charges ‘half-truths’, says Mamata

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee countered PM Narendra Modi’s charges against her government of blocking a central scheme for farmers owing to its..
IndiaTimes

Don’t deprive 70L farmers, join PM-Kisan, Tomar tells Mamata

 With West Bengal as the only state which has not joined the PM-Kisan scheme, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said he had written to..
IndiaTimes

Opposition ‘misguiding farmers’, says PM, attacks Didi & Left

 PM Narendra Modi on Friday renewed his attack on opposition parties for “misguiding” those agitating against new agri laws, singling out Bengal CM Mamata..
IndiaTimes

Barrackpore Barrackpore City in West Bengal, India

As Amit Shah heads for Bengal, 2 more MLAs quit TMC

 All roads from Trinamool Congress’s divided house appeared to lead to BJP as the procession of disgruntled functionaries following former Bengal minister..
IndiaTimes
TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigns from party [Video]

TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigns from party

TMC rebel MLA from Barrackpore seat Silbhadra Dutta on December 18 tender his resignation from party's membership, speaking on this he said that he has been part of TMC since 2006. "I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006. I will decide on joining BJP in future," said Dutta.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Asansol Asansol Metropolitan city in West Bengal, India

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari takes U-turn on resignation, seeks forgiveness from 'Mamata Didi' for his 'mistake'

 Earlier, Babul Supriyo, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, had opposed rebel TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari's entry into the saffron party.
DNA

TMC's Jitendra Tiwari quits as Asansol civic body chief, hails Suvendu

 Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday, days after he accused the West Bengal government..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled [Video]

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled

A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a police officer said. The clash broke out when a BJP rally under its state- wide 'aar noi anyay' (no more injustice) campaign reached Barabani More. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters beat up saffron party cadre, while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and termed it an incident of "infighting" within the BJP. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:25Published