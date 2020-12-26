3 TMC vehicles gutted in fire, party blames BJP

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'some' agitating farmers were misguided by their 'political masters'. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country. The union environment minister also hit out at Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his criticism over farm laws. Javadekar challenged the Congress leader for an open debate on the farmers' issue. Javadekar was addressing farmers at a meet organised by Tamil Nadu BJP in Maraimalai Nagar. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had called the farmer protests a 'Satyagraha'. The Gandhi scion had also urged people to support the farmers agitating against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed a rally in Kolkata. He said, "People of Bengal didn't have any relation with BJP. Mamata Banerjee opened political doors to BJP by forming TMC-BJP alliance during 1999 Lok Sabha polls. We had cautioned her then. BJP could strengthen its foothold in Bengal due to her."
TMC rebel MLA from Barrackpore seat Silbhadra Dutta on December 18 tender his resignation from party's membership, speaking on this he said that he has been part of TMC since 2006. "I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006. I will decide on joining BJP in future," said Dutta.
A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a police officer said. The clash broke out when a BJP rally under its state- wide 'aar noi anyay' (no more injustice) campaign reached Barabani More. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters beat up saffron party cadre, while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and termed it an incident of "infighting" within the BJP. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published