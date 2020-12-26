Global  
 

Millions under tougher COVID restrictions

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:07s - Published
From a lockdown in Northern Ireland to counties entering Tier 4 in England - 2020 ends on a sombre note for millions of people.


Millions more under tougher coronavirus restrictions from today

Millions more people across the UK have been placed under tighter coronavirus restrictions from...
Covid-19: Millions more people to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day

The areas facing tougher restrictions have seen a "significant number" of...
Businesses and unions urge Government to increase support after Tier changes

With thousands of restaurants, pubs and non-essential retailers being forced to close under the...
Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19.

COVID restrictions tighten across the UK

COVID restrictions tighten across the UK

Nations and regions across the UK face living under tighter coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, with millions under tighter rules.

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that "things will lookand feel very different" after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead "will be hard,..

