London quiet as Tier 4 restrictions halt Boxing Day sales

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s
Central London was quiet after coronavirus restrictions halted the traditionalBoxing Day sales.


 London's famed Oxford Street was eerily quiet after the mutated COVID-19 strain put the nation under a strict lockdown.
