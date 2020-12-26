|
London quiet as Tier 4 restrictions halt Boxing Day sales
Central London was quiet after coronavirus restrictions halted the traditionalBoxing Day sales.
Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise
[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.
Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.
Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex,..
