'Party Monster' Dead At 54

(Newser) – He lived a life so wild that it was the subject not only of a Hollywood feature film but a documentary to boot.

But that life ended on Christmas Eve in a way that might not be surprising to those familiar with 54-year-old Michael Alig: an apparent heroin overdose in New York City, reports the Daily News.

Tina Moore and Kate Sheehy of the New York Post sum things up: "Alig’s death was the final chapter in a sordid, sensational—and decidedly cautionary—tale about striving to become famous in the Big Apple and ultimately succumbing to its excesses."