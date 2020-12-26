Stuff Shonda Rhimes Fans Didn't Know About Her

Shonda Rhimes is the prolific creator of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal." In 2017 signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

The first series from that deal, "Bridgerton," dropped on Netflix on December 25.

Business Insider listed fun facts her fans may not know.

Rhimes earned her BA from Dartmouth College.

She has three daughters.

Rhimes is worth an estimated $135 million.