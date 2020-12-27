Christmas Tree Disposal

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Wednesday.

Is is likely that we will see enough snow to cause some travel problems tuesday and wednesday, which implies 2 inches at the very minimum but likely more than that.

Some questions still lie in the track and orientation of the storm, which will play into snowfall totals and if we could see any rain.

But bottom line, expect snow mid week.

Sunday: light snow showers highs: middle 20s wind: nw 5?

"*20 mph monday: mostly sunny highs: near 20 wind: w 5?

"*15 mph tuesday: christmas is now over ?

"* and s sad as it is to un?

"*deck the halls ?

"* you may want to start thinking about what to do with your tree.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke to residents who wasted no time in getting rid of their christmas trees at the olmsted county compost site.

"well it is the day after xmas and what better time to properly dispose of your xms trees?

"*?

"* i'm here at the olmsted county compost site where you can drop off your tree from now until the end of march."

Olmsted county allows residents to drop off their christmas trees every year at no cost so that they can be properly disposed of.

Ross torgerson says he doesn't usually drop off his tree the day after d a little drier this season?

"*?

"* he figuredt good way to prevent a fire from starting.

The county doesn't ask for much when dropping trees off ?

"*?

"* jus that you be sure to remove the stand, ornaments, and lights ahead of time.

"some people will leave the bags on ?

"*?

"* they forget their ornaments and stuff ?

"*?

"* but these ge ground up and they go into the compost ?

"*?

"* which hundreds hundreds of people use evey year in their garden."

" dropped off trees are burned with other garbage to fuel olm county waste energy center.

And can be dropped off any day of week during daylight hours.

In rochester, samantha soto, kimt news 3.

If you have other evergreen decorations such as wreaths and boughs, you are urged not to compost those to prevent spread of invasive species.

If you can't make it to the compost site this weekend ?

"* o worries