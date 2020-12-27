'Vocal for Local' campaign should be complemented with world-class Indian products: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his 'Vocal for Local' call during the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27 and said that when mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that Indian products are of world-class.

"I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class.

The Global best must be manufactured in India.

For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," said PM Modi.