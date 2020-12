Otter spotted fishing in Bedford floodwaters as Storm Bella hits Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Otter spotted fishing in Bedford floodwaters as Storm Bella hits A couple out for a Boxing Day (December 26) walk in Bedford in the UK were amazed to spot an otter swimming through the floodwaters close to the bust banks of the River Ouse. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weather warnings in place as Storm Bella moves through UK



The vast majority of the UK is subject to weather warnings as Storm Bella –and its gusts of more than 80mph – continues to pass through the country.South Wales and the south coast of England could.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 hours ago Heavy flooding hits Bedfordshire



People living in the central English county of Bedfordshire were shocked tofind their neighbourhoods flooded Saturday, following heavy rainfall due toStorm Bella.Local authorities had warned that the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 19 hours ago