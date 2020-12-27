Global  
 

Fauci Revises Estimate Of Vaccination Rate Needed To Achieve Herd Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci had previously said it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

But on Sunday, he clarified his 'guesstimate' downwards to 70 to 85% of the population.

Business Insider reports Fauci admitted on CNN's 'State of the Union' that 'we all have to be honest and humble, nobody really knows for sure.


Dr. Fauci explains why his herd immunity estimate has shifted [Video]

Dr. Fauci explains why his herd immunity estimate has shifted

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN’s Dana Bash about his estimated percentage of the American population that would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country reaches herd immunity, and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:27Published
Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. "We really don't know what..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Former Trump appointee urged herd immunity. Keilar rolls the tape [Video]

Former Trump appointee urged herd immunity. Keilar rolls the tape

CNN’s Brianna Keilar discusses emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee from former Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander encouraging the adoption of a “herd immunity”..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 09:03Published