Fauci Revises Estimate Of Vaccination Rate Needed To Achieve Herd Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci had previously said it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

But on Sunday, he clarified his 'guesstimate' downwards to 70 to 85% of the population.

Business Insider reports Fauci admitted on CNN's 'State of the Union' that 'we all have to be honest and humble, nobody really knows for sure.