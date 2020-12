Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published 8 minutes ago

Gauahar Khan bumps into Kushal Tandon in flight

Actress Gauahar Khan who got married to Zaid Darbar on Christmas day, was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

The newly married actress was flying to Lucknow city to complete her professional commitments when she bumped into her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon in the flight.

