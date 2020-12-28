Results of Rajasthan rural polls show people's trust on PM Modi: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani held a press conference on December 28 and said that BJP won seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Rajasthan which proves that people believe in PM Narendra Modi.

Smriti Irani said, "In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 187 Zilla panchayats out of 242 Zilla panchayat seats.

The party also registered victory in over 6,450 gram panchayats and in Pasighat Municipal Council elections where Congress won only two seats." She added, "In Goa Zilla panchayat elections, BJP created history by winning 33 out of 48 seats.

BJP, which won only one seat in 2015 polls of Bodoland Territorial Council, emerged has come to power with the blessing of the people in alliance with UPPL and GSP." She further added, "The Congress' sarcasm was that the BJP is losing its popularity in rural areas.

What better response can citizens of India give than that has been received in rural local body election in Rajasthan.

The results of Rajasthan polls are proof that the people believe in Narendra Modi."