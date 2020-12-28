Global  
 

Army Chief General Naravane on 3-day South Korea visit: All you need to know

Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has left for a three day visit to South Korea.

General Naravane will hold talks with both civilian and military leadership on expanding defence ties between the two countries.

Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said.

The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration.

The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development facility at Daejeon.

This visit comes weeks after he concluded a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Army Chief had also travelled to Nepal last month.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Army chief General MM Naravane leaves for three-day visit to South Korea

 Earlier in the month, General Naravane made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.
