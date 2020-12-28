Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranking 'Schitt's Creek,' 'I May Destroy You,' and the best TV shows of 2020

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Ranking 'Schitt's Creek,' 'I May Destroy You,' and the best TV shows of 2020

Ranking 'Schitt's Creek,' 'I May Destroy You,' and the best TV shows of 2020

You may have never even heard of the best show on TV this year.

USA TODAY TV Critic Kelly Lawler ranks her top 15.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best TV Shows of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best TV Shows of 2020

The best TV shows of 2020 got us through a crazy year.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 16:43Published
‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List [Video]

‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List

‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List. It is the first series by Disney+ to do so. It is also the only Disney+ series on the list, as the other nine shows are on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Top 10 TV Shows That Exceeded Expectations [Video]

Top 10 TV Shows That Exceeded Expectations

Despite the odds, these are all TV shows that exceeded expectations.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:16Published