Saudi sentences women's rights activist

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s
A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny.

Emily Wither reports.


Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi woman activist jailed for five years

 Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was prominent in the campaign to win the right for Saudi women to drive.
BBC News

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to almost 6 years

 Though Loujain al-Hathloul can apparently be freed as early as the end of March, rights groups are up in arms.
CBS News

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:46
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:16
Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:29

Saudi Court Sentences Women’s Rights Activist

Loujain al-Hathloul urged reforms, including ending male guardianship
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle•Upworthy•Jerusalem Post


Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison: state-linked media

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Who is Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul?

Who is Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul? * Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women's right to drive...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial [Video]

Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial

They would "beat her, sexually assault her..." Sister of Saudi women's rights activist claims Saudi tortured Loujain al Hathloul

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00
Female Saudi activist goes on trial [Video]

Female Saudi activist goes on trial

The trial of a prominent women’s rights activist has begun in Saudi Arabia three years after she was first jailed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:59