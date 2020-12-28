Global  
 

Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Pro-democracy activists accused of fleeing to avoid jail sentences, with their families describing their treatment as 'inhumane'.


Hong Kong democracy activists caught at sea go on trial in China

 The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.
BBC News
