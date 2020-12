Is the Clippers 50-Point Loss to the Mavericks a Big Deal? Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:46s - Published 11 minutes ago Is the Clippers 50-Point Loss to the Mavericks a Big Deal? The Los Angeles Clippers were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, trailing by 50 points, the most ever in the shot clock era, at halftime. 0

