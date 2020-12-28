Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Issues Warning About Early Access Vaccine Scams

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published
New York Issues Warning About Early Access Vaccine Scams

New York Issues Warning About Early Access Vaccine Scams

State Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about scammers offering early access to COVID vaccines.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

'The New York Times' reports the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
COVID-19 vaccine scams could expose personal information and leave you at risk for virus [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine scams could expose personal information and leave you at risk for virus

COVID vaccine rollout brings warning about new scams

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:24Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published