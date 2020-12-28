Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrations

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrations

Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrations

Kansas City metro businesses prepare for a new approach to New Year's Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Virtual New Year’s Eve: How To Watch Streaming Celebrations Across The Country

The normal large gatherings on New Year's Eve won't be happening this year but cities across the U.S....
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Soggy celebrations? Here's your New Year's Eve weather forecast

Fitting for the last day of 2020, a pair of storms could put a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations...
USATODAY.com - Published

New Year's Eve in limbo with COVID-19 restrictions to be reviewed in coming days

New Year’s Eve celebrations are on a knife edge for Sydneysiders after the state recorded nine...
Brisbane Times - Published


Related videos from verified sources

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve If You’re Spending It Away From Your Significant Other [Video]

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve If You’re Spending It Away From Your Significant Other

If you’re spending New Year’s Eve away from your significant other here are a few things you can do to celebrate remotely. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:42Published
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast [Video]

Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast

Big changes in weather are ahead as we close out 2020 and they could affect our New Year's Eve celebrations.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published
Pandemic changes New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Central Coast [Video]

Pandemic changes New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Central Coast

Several families are staying home to ring in the New Year

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:31Published