Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrations
Kansas City metro businesses prepare for a new approach to New Year's Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve If You’re Spending It Away From Your Significant OtherIf you’re spending New Year’s Eve away from your significant other here are a few things you can do to celebrate remotely. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastBig changes in weather are ahead as we close out 2020 and they could affect our New Year's Eve celebrations.
Pandemic changes New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Central CoastSeveral families are staying home to ring in the New Year