No. 20 USF dominates Edward Waters

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago

David Ejah, Dan McKeeman, Jalan Mull, Jeff Reynolds and Antwaan Cushingberry all scored in double figures to help Saint Francis dominate Edward Waters 99-73 on Monday.

Switching gears to the hardwood... 20th ranked saint francis men hosting edward waters college at the hut this afternoon...cougs had a 13 point lead at half and started to run away with things in the second..

Jeff reynolds gets the denial on the defensive end... and then on the break..

Jalan mull dishes to dan mckeeman for three..

The carroll grad had 14... it's an 18 point game...later on.... it's another carroll grad doing work... dave ejah... give him the hoop and harm..

Game high 16 points..

8 boards...and the cougs kept their foot on the gas... another chance to run... and it results in another bucket... jeff reynolds with two of his 11...then... brayton bailey... the drive and kick to jalan mull... 13 points six assists for the blackhawk christian grad.... u-s-f up 17...they go on to win big tonight 99-73..

They're back in action against east-west university tomorrow at 2