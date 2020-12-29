Global  
 

Novavax opens Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Novavax opens Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Novavax opens Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Another vaccine candidate is taking a step forward.

Novavax announced Monday it is starting a phase three trial for its vaccine candidate in the United States and Mexico.

Tampa will host a site for the clinical trial.


Novavax American vaccine company

