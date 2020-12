Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 minutes ago

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial To Begin In U.S.

Maryland-based Novavax announced Monday it would be its phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico.

Its the fifth company to begin a large-scale trial of the coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.