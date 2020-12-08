6pm Vaccine Trials 12082020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The first vaccine in the world was given to a 90-year-old woman in the UK.

Tests.jpg on a day when the first covid-19 vaccine in the world was given to a 90- year old woman in the u-k...the final phase of another vaccine trial that's been going on in lexington for the last several months continued.

The company developing the vaccine...johnson- and-johnson...hopes to have approval and have it ready in the next two-to- three months.

And, unlike the pfizer and moderna vaccines...which require two shots...johnson- and-johnson's is designed to be given just once.

Abc 36's chelsea smith talked to doctors leading the trial and a volunteer hoping to make a difference.

### greenberg "if we're going to beat the virus, we've got to take the vaccines."

3 out of 200 johnson and johnson covid- 19 vaccine trial sites around the world are here in bluegrass state... at the university of kentucky... baptist health lexington and norton hospital in louisville... dougherty "the johnson & johnson vaccine, i'm hopeful it's going to be very effective.

We don't know that yet.

But it seems very safe from the data that we have so far."

Steve rogers in lexington is one of 40-thousand vaccine volunteers from across the globe taking part in the trial.

Steve "i'm 62 years old, i've got two sons, i've got lots of friends, and co- workers.

I want everybody to be safe, i wanted everybody to enjoy their life.

And if my one small part can help all of those things continue and continue in good health, then so be it."

In the months ahead...johnson & johnson plans to apply for emergency use authorization or e-a-u to start administering the vaccine.

Greenberg "if the eau is granted, there's enough information for those people making the decision to believe that these vaccines are important."

While the main data will be collected over a 4-to-6 week period...it will continue to be collected from volunteers for 2- years dougherty "it's important to watch these folks that are in the trial to see how long are these vaccines going to last, when do, do you need to get revaccinated, when is that?"

