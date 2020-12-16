Examining COVID-19 Vaccine myths and facts

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Doctors say the FDA is holding vaccine companies to the highest standard.

Now that a covid?

"*19 vaccine is here... people have a lot of questions about it.

So doctors at mayo clinic want to make sure you're getting the correct information.

Doctors here at mayo clinic started a new series about the myths their hearing about the vaccine.

Things like, 'this vaccine isn't safe because it was developed too quickly' and it has severe side effects.

Of course with anything new... people are going to be hesitant at first.

Some of the bigger myths i want to point out that i've personally seen circulating are that you don't need to wear a mask if you got the vaccine and it was developed to control the population through microchip.

Mayo clinic reports until more people are able to get vaccinated and more information can be gathered... everyone still needs to take the extra safety precautions.

And no... there is no microchip in the vaccine.

Doctor robert jacobson tells me tens of thousands of people were studied during the trial phase of these vaccines... so they have a very good understanding "no corners were cut, no shortcuts were taken in collecting the data needed to prove that these vaccines are safe and effective.

The pfizer and biontech vaccine was studied in 43,000 people in a traditional, double?

"*blind, randomized controlled trial.

So we can tell cause and effect from coincidence.

Same thing goes for the moderna trial."

Doctor jacobson tells me the fda is holding all of these vaccine manufacturers to the highest standard when it comes to accepting any vaccine for children and adults.

