11pm Vaccine Trials VOSOT 12082020

The first covid-19 vaccine in the world was given to a 90- year old woman in the u-k..

The final phase of another vaccine trial that's been going on in lexington, for the last several months continued.

The company developing the single dose vaccine...johnson- and-johnson...hopes to have emergency use authorization approval, and have it ready, in the next two-to-three months.

Steve rogers in lexington is one of 40- thousand vaccine volunteers, from across the globe taking part in the trial.

steve rogers volunteer steve "i'm 62 years old, i've got two sons, i've got lots of friends, and co- workers.

I want everybody to be safe, i wanted everybody to enjoy their life.

And if my one small part can help all of those things continue and continue in good health, then so be it."

while the main data will be collected over a 4-to-6 week period...it will also continue to be collected from volunteers for 2- years.

Doctors say the longer term data..

Will determine how effective the vaccine will be, how long it will last, and when or if you'll