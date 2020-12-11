Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News

Global  
 

An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval on Thursday.

Britain, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have already approved the vaccine, the first in the world to complete a large-scale, phase 3 clinical trial.

The drug now needs to be formally approved by the FDA.

