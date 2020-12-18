Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna Vaccine

Vice President Pence received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine live on television today.
The development came ahead of the FDA's expected approval of a second Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use -- this one produced by Moderna.
