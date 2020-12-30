Global  
 

Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine.

They were administered their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

After receiving the shot, Harris exclaimed, "that was easy!".

It's literally about saving lives.

I trust the scientists and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine.

, Kamala Harris, via statement.

So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated.

It's about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community, Kamala Harris, via statement.

President-elect Joe Biden received the COVID-19 vaccine just over a week ago.

According to transition spokesperson Jen Psaki, the political pair purposefully staggered their vaccination schedule at the recommendation of medical experts.

They wished to avoid overlapping any possible side effects, such as a headache or fever.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, strongly recommended that both the incoming and outgoing leadership get vaccinated.

Vice President Mike Pence was given the COVID-19 vaccine during an on-camera event the week prior to Biden's.

Donald Trump has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He originally declared that those in the White House wouldn’t receive the vaccine until “somewhat later in the program.”.

A White House official has since told CNN that Trump will get vaccinated once it is officially recommended by the White House medical team.


