Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 6 minutes ago

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday

Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday.

This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will receive their vaccinations the week after the Bidens.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given to patients several weeks apart.

Business Insider said the Pfizer has been found to be 94.5% effective.

On December 18, VP Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the vaccine on-camera.