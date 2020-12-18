Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Recommends Emergency Authorization Of Moderna Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:10s - Published
FDA Recommends Emergency Authorization Of Moderna Vaccine

FDA Recommends Emergency Authorization Of Moderna Vaccine

CBS4's Elyse Preston shares the latest details on the authorization of the Moderna Vaccine.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation...
CBS News - Published

Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution

Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •News24


FDA advisers vote to recommend authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted easily and quickly to recommend that...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRBusiness Insider



Related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine [Video]

Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine

Those at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:57Published
Moderna awaiting green light from FDA [Video]

Moderna awaiting green light from FDA

Moderna awaiting green light from FDA

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:49Published
Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna Vaccine [Video]

Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna Vaccine

Vice President Pence received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine live on television today. The development came ahead of the FDA's expected approval of a second Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use -- this..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published