FDA Recommends Emergency Authorization Of Moderna Vaccine
CBS4's Elyse Preston shares the latest details on the authorization of the Moderna Vaccine.
Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccineThose at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Moderna awaiting green light from FDAModerna awaiting green light from FDA
Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna VaccineVice President Pence received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine live on television today. The development came ahead of the FDA's expected approval of a second Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use -- this..