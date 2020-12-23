Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

Staff at IU Health Arnett have been vaccinating frontline health care workers non-stop since shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived last Friday and Monday.

Moderna vaccine expected to arrive soon in Tippecanoe County

Of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered every day in tippecanoe and surrounding counties.

And even more frontline health care workers could be vaccinated with the arrival of another version of the vaccine.

News 18's joe paul has spoken to local hospital officials about the rollout of both vaccines.

He joins us live with a look at the updated numbers.

Joe?

Two shipments of the pfizer-biontech vaccine arrived at iu health arnett on friday and monday.

Staff at the hospital's vaccine clinic have been working non-stop since then to vaccinate health care workers at the front lines of the pandemic.

"this is a unique experience for all of us."

Dr. james bien is leading a mass vaccination the likes of which he's never seen before.

He's the chief medical officer at iu health arnett.

The hospital has been vaccinating health care workers nonstop since the pfizer- biontech covid-19 vaccine arrived on friday.

"we have about 370 scheduled for today and 12-hundred in the first five days, so do the math, you can see how many we're doing each day."

Dr. daniel wickert, vice president of medical affairs for franciscan health lafayette, says vaccination sites in tippecanoe and surrounding counties are booked until the end of january.

"clearly there's a lot of interest, clearly there's a lot of encouragement that we see, hopefully this is the light at the end of the tunnel."

The recently approved moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in tippecanoe county within the next week.

"it will take more than one or two vaccines to vaccinate everyone who wants to within the united states, so we need as many vaccines out there as possible."

Bien says the moderna vaccine is crucial to providing on- site vaccinations at nursing homes, which could begin as early as next week.

"it doesn't require the intense freezing that the pfizer vaccine requires.

It's a little bit easier to distribute in that kind of setting."

Bien expects vaccines to be available to the general public sometime this spring.

"it's really about vaccine demand and delivery, and obviously this is worldwide demand for a limited number."

Deliveries of the pfizer-biontech vaccine are expected to continue on a weekly basis.

Each shipment contains dozens of vials of the concentrated vaccine.

Which once diluted yield one-hundred or more doses than officials were expecting.

And that's good news considering the huge demand locally and nationwide.

Reporting in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.

